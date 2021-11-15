MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Gap Up to $4.11

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.11, but opened at $4.50. MultiPlan shares last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 49,541 shares changing hands.

MPLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup began coverage on MultiPlan in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on MultiPlan in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MultiPlan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.89.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.36.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Julie D. Klapstein bought 12,000 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,630. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLN. Partners Group Holding AG bought a new position in MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,550,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 363.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,668,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,849,000 after purchasing an additional 19,345,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 3,547.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984,123 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,304,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 627.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,610,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,028 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MultiPlan Company Profile (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

