MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) PT Lowered to $6.00

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MPLN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MultiPlan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.89.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

Shares of NYSE MPLN opened at $4.11 on Thursday. MultiPlan has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a PE ratio of -27.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie D. Klapstein purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,630. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 63.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 50.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,656,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,290,000 after buying an additional 888,642 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 218.0% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 70,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 48,204 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the second quarter worth $15,760,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the second quarter worth $1,959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.