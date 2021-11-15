Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Mueller Water Products in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $14.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $17.37.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $420,831.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $78,111.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,595 shares of company stock valued at $667,878 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.11%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.