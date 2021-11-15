MSD Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSDA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 47,888 shares.The stock last traded at $9.85 and had previously closed at $9.90.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.81.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nitorum Capital L.P. purchased a new position in MSD Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $29,550,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,625,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,640,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,620,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,355,000. 29.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

