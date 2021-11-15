M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 15.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 45,677 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 11.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 458,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 48,916 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 100.6% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 119.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 137,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IIM opened at $16.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.63. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $17.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

