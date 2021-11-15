M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $326,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,943 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 28.0% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.53.

NYSE TJX opened at $68.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.40 and a 200-day moving average of $68.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.23 and a 1-year high of $76.16.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

