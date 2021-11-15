M&R Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,522,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,815 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 660,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,013,000 after acquiring an additional 245,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 54,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $56.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.56 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The firm has a market cap of $239.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

