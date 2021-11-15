Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 197.71% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Motus GI alerts:

NASDAQ MOTS traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.67. 1,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,077. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.42. Motus GI has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.74.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 8,058.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Motus GI will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motus GI by 276.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 34,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Motus GI by 74.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 21,991 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Motus GI in the first quarter worth about $68,000. 14.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.