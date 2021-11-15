MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €42.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €79.00 ($92.94).

Shares of ETR MOR opened at €37.83 ($44.51) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €41.15 and a 200 day moving average of €53.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of €37.10 ($43.65) and a 12-month high of €101.90 ($119.88).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

