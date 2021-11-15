Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 59.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $26,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

AIRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $53.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -116.91. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $54.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.60.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently -382.61%.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

