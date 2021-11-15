Morgan Stanley Has $28.08 Million Stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,033 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 9.60% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $28,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 495.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000.

FMHI opened at $56.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.06. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st.

