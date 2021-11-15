Morgan Stanley Has $26.89 Million Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $26,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,347,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,598,000 after purchasing an additional 679,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 9,049.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,165,000 after acquiring an additional 539,506 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,384,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,982,000 after acquiring an additional 526,921 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,085,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,360,000 after acquiring an additional 449,458 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,385,000 after acquiring an additional 446,204 shares during the period. 19.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CAO Denis Mendonca sold 8,591 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $644,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,080,694 shares of company stock worth $73,141,130. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $73.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.28. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $51.73 and a one year high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.69.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

