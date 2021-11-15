Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Chemed worth $26,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Chemed by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Chemed during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 31.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemed alerts:

In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total transaction of $978,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total transaction of $2,910,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemed stock opened at $501.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $463.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $472.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $403.00 and a 1 year high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.87 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.57%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.