Morgan Stanley Buys 239,238 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 670,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,238 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $28,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $602,000. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $68.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.98 and its 200 day moving average is $50.01. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $68.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLDR. Zelman & Associates upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.93.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

