Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $27,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total value of $143,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,893. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.00, for a total transaction of $2,189,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,727 shares in the company, valued at $140,321,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,966 shares of company stock worth $24,782,056. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $561.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $296.21 and a 1 year high of $563.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $504.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.53.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.50.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

