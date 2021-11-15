MMOCoin (MMO) Reaches Market Cap of $690,424.67

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. One MMOCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. MMOCoin has a total market capitalization of $690,424.67 and approximately $302.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 79.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MMOCoin Coin Profile

MMOCoin (MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars.

