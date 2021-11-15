MixMarvel (MIX) Price Hits $0.0305 on Top Exchanges

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded up 103% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. One MixMarvel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0305 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded 197.8% higher against the US dollar. MixMarvel has a market cap of $137.22 million and approximately $141.68 million worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00051315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.60 or 0.00220474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00086551 BTC.

About MixMarvel

MixMarvel (CRYPTO:MIX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,492,851,112 coins. MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL . The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com . MixMarvel’s official message board is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

Buying and Selling MixMarvel

