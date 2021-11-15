Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery and aircrafts. Its operating segments consist of Energy & Environmental; Commercial Aviation & Transportation Systems; Integrated Defense & Space Systems; Machinery Equipment & Infrastructure and Others. Energy & Environmental segment provides solutions in social infrastructure. Commercial Aviation & Transportation Systems segment encompasses land, sea and air transportation systems. Integrated Defense & Space Systems segment provides land, sea, air and space defense systems. Machinery Equipment & Infrastructure segment capitalizes on synergy benefits between business areas applied to a broad lineup of products including machine tools, handling and distribution systems, air-conditioning and refrigeration systems, bridges and others. Others segment offers real estate leasing and sales; printing and information services. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of MHVYF stock opened at $24.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.79. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $33.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.26.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery, and aircrafts. It operates through the following segments: Power, Industry & Social Infrastructure, Aviation, Defense, Space, and Others and Common. The Power segment handles thermal power generation system, nuclear equipment, wind power generation equipment, and aircraft engines.

