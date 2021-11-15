Mirrored United States Oil Fund Market Capitalization Reaches $20.10 Million (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $20.10 million and approximately $30,290.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be purchased for about $57.83 or 0.00090415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00070888 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00074463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.38 or 0.00095954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,403.29 or 1.00683874 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,567.31 or 0.07140238 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 347,589 coins. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

