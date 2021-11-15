Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Trading Up 4.8% This Week

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be purchased for about $24.43 or 0.00037327 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $23.18 million and approximately $174,894.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00071836 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00073224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.24 or 0.00095111 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,648.45 or 1.00322640 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,665.27 or 0.07129376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 949,083 coins. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

