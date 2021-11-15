Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Price Tops $404.11 on Exchanges (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 15th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $25.41 million and approximately $30,274.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be purchased for $404.11 or 0.00624771 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00071324 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00074763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.98 or 0.00095822 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65,117.57 or 1.00674980 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,610.84 or 0.07128584 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 62,867 coins. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

