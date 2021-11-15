Mina Market Capitalization Tops $1.49 Billion (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $5.08 or 0.00007937 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and $116.08 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00070540 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.12 or 0.00073674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.22 or 0.00095728 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,069.18 or 1.00181021 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,542.68 or 0.07103115 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 294,199,642 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

