Milton C. Blackmore Sells 293 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $27,454.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $93.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.35. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.56 and a 12 month high of $107.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.01.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Innospec’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IOSP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CL King lowered their target price on Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 3.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 14.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 64.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 36,154 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 12.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,346,000 after purchasing an additional 40,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Innospec during the first quarter worth about $301,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

