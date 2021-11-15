Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 572,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,989,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,304,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,122,000 after acquiring an additional 409,883 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,783,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,268,000 after purchasing an additional 48,856 shares during the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 1,317,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,304,000 after purchasing an additional 618,959 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 907,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after purchasing an additional 19,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,607,000. Institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLRS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $24.40 to $27.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Shares of NYSE:VLRS opened at $17.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $23.58.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

