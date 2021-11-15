Millennium Management LLC Raises Holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 149.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 643,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385,166 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $12,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNK. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 91.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 25.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,328 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 84,645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 335.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 222,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 383.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,695 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 21,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

GNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

In other news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $58,450.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at $85,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 146,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $2,623,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $15.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.98. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.76.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

