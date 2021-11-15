Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,176,670 Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,176,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,708,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTPB. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 2nd quarter worth $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Technology Partners II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GTPB opened at $9.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.82. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.53.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.