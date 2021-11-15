Millennium Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,203 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.35% of Spirit Airlines worth $11,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 335,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,376,000 after acquiring an additional 15,347 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 711.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 311,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after acquiring an additional 272,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $23.57 on Monday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $40.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $922.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

