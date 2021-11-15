Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Hits New 12-Month High at $339.70

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $339.70 and last traded at $339.41, with a volume of 2287 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $336.72.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.45.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.06%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,623 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,586 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,261,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% during the third quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 81,437 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $22,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

