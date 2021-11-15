Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Reduced by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,080 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,590 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 6.0% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $42,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 38.1% during the third quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Microsoft by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106,807 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 86,024 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $24,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Griffin Securities raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $338.70 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $208.16 and a 12-month high of $339.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $306.95 and a 200 day moving average of $283.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

