MicroMoney Price Hits $0.0186 on Exchanges (AMM)

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. MicroMoney has a total market capitalization of $293,559.64 and approximately $275,688.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MicroMoney has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MicroMoney coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MicroMoney alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00051448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.97 or 0.00218490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00010778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00085901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About MicroMoney

MicroMoney (AMM) is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. MicroMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official website is www.micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

MicroMoney Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroMoney should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MicroMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MicroMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroMoney and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.