MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by 1.8% over the last three years.

NYSE:CXH opened at $9.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.07. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $10.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,582 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.80% of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 19.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

