MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by 1.8% over the last three years.
NYSE:CXH opened at $9.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.07. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $10.74.
About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.
