MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 990.0% from the October 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.60. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,547. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 652,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 212,132 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 30,128 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,117,000.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

