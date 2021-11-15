MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 990.0% from the October 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.60. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,547. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.66.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
