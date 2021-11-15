MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,591 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 60.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 30.2% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

MFA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research downgraded MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.69.

Shares of NYSE:MFA opened at $4.52 on Monday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 111.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

MFA Financial Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

