Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 46,033 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 118,033.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,033 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in APA were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 1,336.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,750,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419,505 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,520,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,040,000 after buying an additional 2,074,061 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,257,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of APA by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,378 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APA. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist upgraded shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $29.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $31.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 4.76.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

