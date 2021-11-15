Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 5,238 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 104,760.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Rogers were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Rogers by 664.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 24,450 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Rogers by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rogers by 142.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Rogers by 431.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers by 5.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,994 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROG shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.25.

In other Rogers news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ROG opened at $269.77 on Monday. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $136.82 and a 1-year high of $273.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.66.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). Rogers had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

