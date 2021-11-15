Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 4,884 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 122,100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HII. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26,406.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 967,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 963,845 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 64.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 581,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,626,000 after purchasing an additional 228,538 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,652,000 after purchasing an additional 205,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,579,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $965,133,000 after purchasing an additional 188,347 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $971,243,000 after purchasing an additional 180,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total value of $200,289.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.43.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $192.02 on Monday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.36 and a 12-month high of $224.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.12 and a 200-day moving average of $206.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 27.34%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

