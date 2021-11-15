Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 28,498 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 98,269.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,498 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Magnite were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Magnite by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnite alerts:

In other Magnite news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 40,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $1,208,520.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 31,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $909,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,117,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $23.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,153.08 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average is $29.88. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.45.

Magnite Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.