Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 117,350.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,388 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 651.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADS shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist lowered their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliance Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.28.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $80.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.13. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $128.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 5.27%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

