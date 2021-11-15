MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 3,477 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 32,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $1,373,765.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $2,377,222.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,642 shares of company stock valued at $5,843,782. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of OMI opened at $42.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

