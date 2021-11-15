MetLife Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth $350,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth $265,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3,351.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

KLIC opened at $59.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.87. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $75.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KLIC shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,000.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

