MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 1,867.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,990 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 75,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $42.01 on Monday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $32.47 and a one year high of $62.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.49.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.43) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGIO. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

