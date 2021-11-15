MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,898 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Welbilt by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,815,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,539,000 after buying an additional 244,620 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Welbilt by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,700,000 after buying an additional 24,059 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Welbilt by 252.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,853,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,068,000 after buying an additional 2,044,079 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Welbilt in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,593,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Welbilt in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In related news, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $443,705.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 2,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $58,301.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,774 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WBT opened at $23.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 2.32. Welbilt, Inc has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $25.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Welbilt had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

