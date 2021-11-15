MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 21.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 26.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,322,000 after acquiring an additional 183,568 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 337.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 172,250 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at $1,603,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the second quarter valued at $405,000. 27.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAVA shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cassava Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

Shares of Cassava Sciences stock opened at $68.80 on Monday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $146.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.09 and a beta of 0.48.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Equities analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

