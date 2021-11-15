MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 9,782 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 17,785.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,065,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,342 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RETA opened at $102.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.89. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.34 and a 52 week high of $179.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by $0.35. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.94) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

