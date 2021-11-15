MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 49,033 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 1,684.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,033 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $123,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,735.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,730. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $27.46 on Monday. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -66.98 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.45.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is -97.56%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

