Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRSN. HC Wainwright started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $9.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $655.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.44. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 4.53.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.05). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.17% and a negative net margin of 348,653.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

