Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 24.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

VIVO stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.73. 812,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 5.31. The firm has a market cap of $898.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.89. Meridian Bioscience has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $30.65.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIVO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

