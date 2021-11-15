Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.86

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.86 and last traded at $58.78, with a volume of 4107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.45.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meredith presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.84 million. Meredith had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Meredith by 9,024.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,710,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,581 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Meredith by 1,036.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 259,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,289,000 after acquiring an additional 237,008 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Meredith by 341.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 206,562 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Meredith in the second quarter worth $8,812,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Meredith in the third quarter worth $5,843,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meredith (NYSE:MDP)

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

