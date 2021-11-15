Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA) Short Interest Update

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the October 14th total of 98,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,997,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MJNA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.03. 40,162,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,091,109. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. Medical Marijuana has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.22.

Medical Marijuana Company Profile

Medical Marijuana, Inc engages in the development, sale, and distribution of hemp oil that contains naturally occurring cannabinoids. It operates through the following three segments: U.S. Operations, HempMeds and Kannaway. The company’s services include development of cannabinoid based health and wellness products, and the development of medical grade compounds.

