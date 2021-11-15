Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.57.

MDLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Truist Securities cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair cut Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.59 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE MDLA opened at $33.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Medallia has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average is $31.91.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.16 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 37.34%. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Medallia will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medallia news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $74,588.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $231,161.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 445,366 shares in the company, valued at $15,071,185.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 537,020 shares of company stock worth $18,194,707 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLA. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Medallia during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Medallia by 24.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Medallia by 1,623.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Medallia by 96.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Medallia during the first quarter valued at $87,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

